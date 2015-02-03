The best photos from the Super Bowl

Cork Gaines

America’s biggest sporting event did not disappoint this year, producing one of the craziest endings as the New England Patriots are once again Super Bowl champions.

Along the way, the game produced some amazing photos.

From Marshawn Lynch’s warm-up mask, to Katy Perry’s wild ride and the game-winning interception, here are the best photos of the Super Bowl from Getty Images, AP, and Reuters.

Marshawn Lynch warmed up prior to the game with his customary training mask.

Marshawn LynchTom Pennington/Getty Images

Bill Belichick had his gameday face ready to go before the game.

Bill BelichickRonald Martinez/Getty Images

Members of the military led the Patriots on to the field.

Super BowlBrian Snyder/Reuters

The flyover during the national anthem.

Super BowlBrian Snyder/Reuters

Tom Brady celebrated a first half touchdown with some gusto.

Tom BradyPatrick Semansky/AP

Katy Perry made a grand entrance for her halftime show.

Katy PerryChristian Petersen/Getty Images

An incredible view of the halftime fireworks from inside the stadium.

Super Bowl fireworksMatt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman spikes the ball after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Julian EdelmanKevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jermaine Kearse waits for the ball to fall back to Earth on a play that nearly won the Super Bowl.

Super BowlAndrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

An incredible shot of the play of the game as Malcolm Butler intercepts Russell Wilson.

Super Bowl ReutersMark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson walks off the field after throwing the interception as Vince Wilfork celebrates in the background.

Russell WilsonKevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Richard Sherman congratulates Tom Brady on the final kneel-down of the game.

Tom brady richard shermanMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Patriots players take a Super Bowl trophy selfie.

New England PatriotsChristian Petersen/Getty Images

A dejected Bobby Wagner walks off the field as the Patriots celebrate.

Super BowlMichael Conroy/AP

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady share a moment.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom BradyRob Carr/Getty Images

Shane Vereen shows the joy of victory.

Super Bowl Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

