26 Awesome Photos From The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl was not the super game that many were predicting as the Seahawks won their first championship in a blowout.
The game still produced some amazing photos, including brightly coloured super fans, touching family moments after the game, and a distraught Peyton Manning.
Here are our favourites photos of the game from Getty Images, AP, and Reuters.
Britton Colquitt of the Denver Broncos took a moment to shakes hands with cornerback Richard Sherman
Pete Carroll laughs after the game. It is not clear what Seahawks general manager John Schneider is doing, but it looks awful.
