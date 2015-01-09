A Super Bowl Win Would Make Peyton Manning The Most Decorated Quarterback Ever

After winning his record fifth MVP award in 2013, Peyton Manning is now tied with Joe Montana with most combined MVPs and Super Bowl championships (6) during the Super Bowl era. If Manning can win this year’s Super Bowl he will become the most decorated quarterback in NFL history.

Meanwhile, if Tom Brady can lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl win for the fourth time, he will tie Manning and Brady at the top of the leaderboard.

Aaron Rodgers also has a good shot to make a big leap up the list. In addition to still having a shot to win his second Super Bowl this season he is the favourite to be named MVP. If he wins both, he would leap-frog several quarterbacks and tie John Elway for fifth on the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.