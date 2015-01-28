Support Your Super Bowl Team Without Buying A Jersey You'll Never Wear Again

It’s the Patriots versus the Seahawks for this year’s Super Bowl — and you know that you’ll be expected to deck out in support of your team on Sunday.

Although wearing a jersey is the obvious choice, let’s be real: they’re really expensive, and you’re probably never going to wear a Seahawks shirt again.

So how about getting yourself something evergreen, that you can wear even when it’s not football season?

Of course, we had to keep a little team pride in here, so we tossed in a selection of Tom Brady-esque beanies. They are quite the rage these days.

For the Patriots fan:

For the Seahawks fan:

