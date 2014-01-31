11 Seattle- And Denver-Themed Snack Foods For Your Super Bowl Party

Fans watching Super Bowl XLVIII from home don’t have to abide by the NFL’s strict tailgating rules, but many still end up with the basic pizza and wings at their game day parties.

In honour of the first outdoor, cold weather match-up in Super Bowl history, it’s the perfect time to shake up your viewing party menu as well.

We compiled a list of regional favourites from Seattle and Denver to get you psyched to watch the Seahawks take on the Broncos, and threw in the recipes that are easy to make at home. Check out what you should be serving at your Super Bowl party:

Pancetta salmon kebabs

Shutterstock

Salmon is a staple in Seattle, and also happens to be one of the best natural sources of omega 3, which is good for heart health.

Wrap salmon chunks in pancetta, a thin Italian bacon, and char them over the grill for 15 minutes for an easy-to-handle northwestern snack. Just remember to soak the wooden kebabs in water for at least an hour before cooking to keep them from burning. Then finish the dish with olive oil, vinegar and parsley.

Colorado whiskey chilli

Firmly rooted in the wild west tradition, Colorado chilli is spicy and hearty and preferences beef over pork. Throw together beef, red and black beans, tomatoes and a dose of Denver’s iconic Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey for a winning combination.

Your buddies will love a warm, spiked chilli on a cold game day. Plus, it’s easy to make; just throw everything in the crock pot and let it simmer until you’re ready to eat.

World’s best mac ‘n’ cheese

BeechersHandmadeCheese.com

Beecher’s Handmade Cheese in Seattle has been recognised across the country for their “World’s Best” mac ‘n’ cheese. They use a combination of semi-hard cow’s milk cheese and Jack cheese over Penne pasta finished with baked-on panko bread crumbs.

If you’re feeling lazy (and you’re in the New York/New Jersey area), you can also pick up a pre-made batch from Beecher’s Handmade Cheese at their Flatiron outpost.

Rainier cherry crumble

Rainiers are very sweet cherries that are famous in Washington. You can make a quick and easy dessert by plopping them in a pan with flour, brown sugar, almonds, cinnamon and butter. Cook it at 400 degrees for 35 minutes.

Or, if you don’t feel like doing any baking on game day, just have a hearty supply of Rainier cherries ready to pop in your mouth or cocktail for a sweet burst.

Deep fried rocky mountain oysters

Jankgo/Flickr

Nothing matches the machismo of the Super Bowl quite like bull testicles. Rocky mountain oysters are a delicacy from western ranchers, who castrate spring calves. If you deep fry them, they’re a handy snack that tastes similar to a clam strip.

Just coat the meat in vinegar, red wine, flour and cornmeal before frying it in hot oil for a few minutes until it’s golden brown. Most recipes allow for calf, lamb, sheep, or turkey testicles to substitute for a bull’s, which may not be available in your region.

Spicy cheddar cheese football

This food ball will take you about 20 minutes to make. Whip together cream cheese, sharp cheddar, Romano, sour cream, hot sauce and Worcestershire in a bowl (basically all that extra stuff you’ve got stored in your cupboards anyway).

Take the cheese mixture out of the bowl and cover it with plastic wrap, so you can mould it into the shape of a football. Sprinkle nuts of your choice on top and draw the football laces with Sriracha. It’s the perfect cheese dip for anything you’ve got lying around.

Loaded nachos

Shutterstock

This is another easy recipe that largely calls for throwing a bunch of stuff together in a bowl. The only constant for this menu item is tortilla chips. Other than that, you can pile on any toppings you like.

If you’re feeling the love for both Denver and Seattle, you can incorporate some hearty western beef along with clams, oysters, salsa and guac.

Dungeness crab dip

Dungeness crab yields particularly sweet meat from the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. It’s a great way to punch up a standard crab dip with cream cheese, leeks, mayo and garlic powder.

Elk burgers

Jaysin Trevino/Flickr

You can please fans for both Super Bowl teams this year with elk burgers. The Rocky Mountains in Colorado are elk country, but Roosevelt elk are also the state mammal of Washington.

Plus, you can add a new dimension to your game day menu by replacing the standard beef patty with the leaner tasting elk.

Tree line cocktail

In 2011, the Colorado Distillers Guild and the Colorado Bartenders Guild hosted a competition to create a signature state cocktail. The Tree Line, by mixologists at Denver’s Avenue Grill, came out the winner.

It’s made with two Bing cherries, 2 oz. Leopold’s Small Batch Whiskey, 0.5 oz Leopold’s Three Pins Alpine Herbal Liqueur, 0.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice, and 0.5 oz simple syrup.

Washington apple cocktail

Shutterstock

Washington apples are known the world over, so why not have a drinkable version? The Washington apple cocktail can be served as a Martini, a shooter, in a tall glass or short on the rocks.

It’s made with equal parts Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey, sour apple schnapps, cranberry juice and an apple slice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.