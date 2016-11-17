There are 15 teams that still have a chance to win the Super Bowl

We have seven weeks left in the NFL’s regular season, and yet there are 15 teams that still have a shot to win the Super Bowl, with four teams above the rest.

The Seattle Seahawks have emerged as the slight favourite after their win over the New England Patiors, as they now have an 18% chance to win it all, according to Nate Silver’s Five Thirty Eight. The Patriots are second, with a 17% chance to be Super Bowl champs. The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys are the only other teams above 10%.

In all, there are 15 teams with at least a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl and just five teams with at least a 5% chance — see chart below; record in parentheses.

NOW WATCH: A company created a way for paralysed people to play baseball



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.