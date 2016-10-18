The Minnesota Vikings are the favourite to win the Super Bowl according to Nate Silver.

Cork Gaines

We have 11 weeks left in the NFL’s regular season, and yet the number of teams that still have a legit shot to win the Super Bowl is only nine, and two NFC teams are heads and shoulders above the rest.

The Minnesota Vikings have emerged as the favourite, with a 16% chance to win it all, according to Nate Silver’s Five Thirty Eight. The Seattle Seahawks are second, with a 13% chance to be Super Bowl champs. The New England Patriots are the favourites in the AFC, as the only other team with at least a 10% chance.

In all, there are eight teams with at least a 5% chance of winning the Super Bowl and fewer than half of the NFL’s 32 teams even have a 1% chance — see chart below; record in parentheses.

