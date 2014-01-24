The 17 Craziest Prop Bets You Can Make On The Super Bowl

Novelty bettors love the Super Bowl, with some of the more famous wagers placed on things like the coin toss.

But this year’s Super Bowl — featuring the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos — has an even more awesome list of things you can bet that are ancillary to the game itself.

Unsurprisingly, a few of the bets involve Richard Sherman, who started a media frenzy with a wild post-game interview in the NFC championship.

The oddsmakers at Bovada have over 500 novelty bets (or “props”) for the Super Bowl. These are some of our favourites, with the “+/-” betting line (how much you win or lose if you bet $US100) and the odds.

1. Will it snow during the game?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

2. What will be the temperature at Kickoff?

Over/under: 34 degrees Fahrenheit

3. What will be the lowest temperature during the game?

Over/under: 31 degrees Fahrenheit

4. Will the power go out in the stadium during the game?

Yes (25/1)

5. Will Renee Fleming forget or omit at least 1 word of the official US National Anthem?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

6. Will Renee Fleming wear gloves when she starts singing the US National Anthem?

Yes (1/2)

No (3/2)

7. Will Knowshon Moreno cry during the singing of the National Anthem?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

8. How many times will Peyton Manning say “Omaha” during the game?

Over/Under (27½)

9. Will Michael Crabtree mention Richard Sherman in a tweet during the Super Bowl from kickoff until final whistle?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

10. Will the announcers say the word “Marijuana” during the game?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -900 (1/9)

11. What will Bruno Mars be wearing on his head at the start of his Half Time performance?

Fedora (2/3)

No hat (2/1)

Fur Hat (5/1)

Tuque (8/1)

12. What Colour will the Gatorade (or liquid) be that is dumped on the Head Coach of the Winning Super Bowl Team?

Clear/Water (2/1)

Orange (3/1)

Yellow (3/1)

Red (5/1)

Blue (7/1)

Green (10/1)

13. Will Richard Sherman receive a taunting penalty in the game?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

14. Will Richard Sherman receive an unnecessary roughness penalty in the game?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -900 (1/9)

15. Will Richard Sherman receive a pass interference penalty in the game?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

16. Will Richard Sherman (SEA) record an interception?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -260 (5/13)

17. What will be higher?

Gold Medals by the USA in the 2014 Sochi Olympics +120 (6/5)

First Half Total Points by the Broncos -150 (2/3)

