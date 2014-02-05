10 Things We Learned From This Year's Super Bowl Movie Trailers

The Super Bowl brought eight new movie trailers on Sunday, and with them a slew of new tidbits about 2014’s biggest movies.
Let’s unpack what we learned.
Super Bowl trailer sneak peeks >
Optimus Prime takes some big hits in the opening shots of the new trailer for 'Transformers: Age of Extinction,' and it looks like he finds himself a Decepticon prisoner after that battle.
Don't worry, though, Transformers movies are like wrestling matches. The good guy has to get beat up for a while before he can come back and win.
In what was the Super Bowl's crowning moment of awesome (at least for non-Seahawks fans), the new trailer for 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' ended with Optimus Prime riding on the back of the T-Rex-based transformer Grimlock.
Grown-up boys who grew up in the '80s will remember Grimlock as the leader of the Dinobot faction of the Autobots. He's a good guy, but not quite as noble as Optimus Prime.
Oh remember that Mark Wahlberg is starring in the new Transformers movie? We don't know much about his character yet except that his key motivation seems to be rescuing his daughter after she's taken (presumably) by the Decepticons.
The new trailer includes a few frames of Wahlberg, running, screaming, and balling his fist up to hit something we hope isn't made out of metal.
Back in December, Sony announced plans to expand the Amazing Spider-Man universe by bringing together the comic book's most famous rogue's gallery, the Sinister Six.
At last year's Comic-Con, director Marc Webb assured fans that Electro would be THE villain in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2,' but more recent promos have leaned heavily on supporting villains Green Goblin and Rhino.
The new Super Bowl trailer went a step further by showing some sort of secret Oscorp lair where six doors lead -- presumably -- to the beginnings of six villains.
As Norman Osborn walks through the Oscorp building in the new trailer, we get a glimpse of two mechanical rigs that look like they belong to two of the Sinister Six's staple villains -- The Vulture and Doctor Octopus.
Since we know Sony is working to eventually set up a Sinister Six movie, this is probably our first hint of what those new villains will look like.
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD...
The new trailer for 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' gave us a very good idea of what to expect from the titular villain. Cap sagely notes he's fast, strong, and has a metal arm.
He doesn't mention (though comic fans know) this is his old best friend, Bucky, brought back by super scientists intent on kicking Captain America's arse.
Anthony Mackie plays Falcon, notable for being Marvel's first African-American superhero, in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'
The new superhero spot gave us our first look at his flight rig, which is made up of mechanical wings and a jet pack. Looks fun!
Kit Harrington stars in the upcoming 'Pompeii,' and while he's already a fan favourite on 'Game of Thrones,' it looks like he's embraced his unlikely sex symbol status in the new movie.
Dude definitely got ripped. We're just hoping it's real and not abtastic CG trick.
None of the seven non-Muppet movies previewed during the Super Bowl had a female lead actress, and only Scarlett Johansson, as Captain America sidekick Black Widow, got to join in any of the boys' action heroics.
That's not to say women were absent from the other trailers. They were just being saved by the guys (at least in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2,' 'Transformers 4,' and 'Pompeii').
