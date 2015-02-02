Here are all the movie trailers that aired during the Super Bowl

Over a dozen new movie trailers debuted during Super Bowl XLIX.

Five studios showed televised spots for upcoming spring and summer movies including “Ted 2” and “Jurassic World.”

This year, a 30-second ad cost an estimated $US4.4 million – $US4.5 million.

If you missed out on any of the ads, here they are below.

Disney

The Mouse House took the opportunity to focus its advertising on non-Marvel films.

“Tomorrowland”

Release date: May 22, 2015

Disney premiered a Super Bowl teaser for its upcoming sci-fi flick starring Britt Robertson (above), George Clooney, and Hugh Laurie. Similar to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the film is based off of a theme park attraction at Walt Disney World. Brad Bird will direct.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Inside Out”

Release date: June 19, 2015

Disney gave an inside look at its next Pixar animated film during Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl.”

20th Century Fox

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Kingsman: The Secret Service”

Release date: Feb. 13, 2015

Colin Firth plays a spy agent who trains a new recruit to go up against a group of villains led by Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson). The film’s based off a comic book series called “The Secret Service” and is directed by Matthew Vaughn (“X-Men: First Class,” “Kick-Arse”).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Unfinished Business”

Release date: March 6

Vince Vaughn and Dave Franco star in the comedy as coworkers who go on a business trip that goes awry.

Lionsgate

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“The Divergent Series: Insurgent”

Release date: March 20, 2015

MTV debuted the “Divergent” sequel trailer that will air during the Super Bowl pregame show. Shailene Woodley returns as Tris Prior continuing her journey to take down power-hungry leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet) in a futuristic Chicago.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Paramount Pictures

“Terminator Genisys”

Release date: July 1, 2015

Paramount and Skydance previewed its new “Terminator” ad spot earlier in the week. The fifth film in the franchise will bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator while uniting him with new stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”

Release date: Feb. 20, 2015

Adam Scott (“Parks and Rec”) joins Craig Robinson, Gillian Jacobs, and Chevy Chase in the sequel to the 2010 film. The crew will use the time machine to prevent one of their buddies from being killed in the present.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Spongebob: Sponge out of Water”



Release date: Feb. 6

More than 10 years after the first movie, this time, Spongebob and his friends will somehow be mingling among the living on land.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Universal

“Fast & Furious 7” aka “Furious 7”

Release date: April 3, 2015

Universal has been releasing behind-the-scenes footage (coined seven seconds of seven) from the upcoming film ahead of its new Super Bowl spot.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

Release date: Feb. 13, 2015

The adaptation of the worldwide phenomenon starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan received a new sexy TV spot. The movie should be a big hit next month. It’s the fastest-selling R-rated movie in the history of Fandango.

“Minions”

Release date: July 10, 2015

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The loveable yellow minions from “Despicable Me” are getting their own spinoff this summer. “Despicable Me 2” made over $US1 billion at the box office.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Jurassic World”

Release date: June 12, 2015

Chris Pratt stars in the new “Jurassic Park” sequel which will take place at a dino theme park. The Super Bowl spot gives our first look at the new dinosaur threat in the sequel.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Pitch Perfect 2”

Release date: May 15, 2015

The Barton Bella a capella group went head to head with the Green Bay Packers during an unexpected Super Bowl spot.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Seventh Son”

Release date: Feb. 6, 2015

The fantasy film starring Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore was pushed back a few times from 2013. After Legendary Pictures moved from Warner Bros. to Universal, the movie finally received another release date. It’s uncertain how the movie will perform since it has been in production for so long.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Ted 2”

Release date: June 26, 2015

Universal revealed the first trailer for the sequel where the vocal teddy is on a mission to become a dad. Mark Wahlberg returns and is joined by Amanda Seyfried. The cut down version during the Super Bowl featured a cameo from the Patriots’ Tom Brady.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.