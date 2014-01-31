Here Are All The Movie Trailers You'll See During The Super Bowl

Other than the big game and the Super Bowl commercials Sunday, we’re excited for new movie trailers.

Five of the big studios will show televised spots for new spring and summer films.

A 30-second spot to advertise during the game costs around $US4 million this year. With that in mind, most studios are putting out two TV spots.

Missing from the line up this year are Warner Bros. and Fox who won’t promote their movies during the big game.

Perhaps the biggest reveal will be the first footage from the next “Transformers” sequel.

Between the big game, Bruno Mars’ half-time show, and the plethora of ads, here’s what trailers you can expect to see:

DISNEY

“Need for Speed”

Release Date: March 2014

Disney has been releasing a lot of TV spots and behind-the-scenes featurettes for the video game adaptation lately. “Breaking Bad” fans will see Aaron Paul racing fast cars.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Release Date: April 4

Yahoo! just debuted three new posters for the “Captain America” sequel starring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. A new trailer should be revealed tomorrow.

Here’s Johansson’s new Black Widow poster:

Bonus: You’ll see the muppets in a commercial for the Toyota Highlander. The Muppet sequel is in theatres March 21.

LIONSGATE / SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT

“Draft Day”

Release Date: April 11

It’s only appropriate that an ad for a football film should debut during the big game. The film will be one of a few movies starring Kevin Costner this year as he returns to the big screen. Lionsgate released its promo today.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

PARAMOUNT

“Noah”

Release Date: March 28

Russell Crowe stars as the biblical character who builds an ark. The film is the next project from Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”). Paramount released its Super Bowl spot Wednesday.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”

Release Date: June 27

This is the Super Bowl spot we’re most excited for as it will give the first look at Michael Bay’s fourth instalment to the “Transformers” franchise. This time around, Mark Wahlberg will star as the lead.

SONY

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

Release Date: May 2

Andrew Garfield returns as the web slinger in the first real summer blockbuster. We’ve seen a few posters and trailers for the film filled with villains.

“RoboCop”

Release Date: February 12

Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”) will step into Detective Alex Murphy’s shoes in the reboot of the 1987 classic. Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton also star.

UNIVERSAL

“Neighbours”

Release Date: May 9

Mac (Seth Rogen) and Teddy (Zac Efron) are at odds after Mac’s family moves next door to a frat house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.