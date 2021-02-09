The best memes, jokes, and tweets from the 2021 Super Bowl

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images The Weeknd.

The 2021 Super Bowl drew viewers eager to see the game, its halftime show, and fun advertisements.

The event also played out online, with people making memes throughout and after.

Some of the best memes involved The Weeknd’s halftime performance and an Oatly commercial.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Each year, the Super Bowl is a major cultural event that brings together the worlds of professional sports and entertainment. Whether you’re tuning in for the game itself, the legendary advertisements between play, or the halftime show, there’s sure to be plenty to talk online during and after, and it always means that there are some pretty good memes.

This year’s game resulted in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisements, like one that featured TimothÃ©e Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ son, made waves online. Many people discussed The Weeknd’s halftime performance, which featured songs like “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Read more: TimothÃ©e Chalamet played Edward Scissorhands’ son in Cadillac’s Super Bowl commercial and fans are calling for a reboot

On social media platforms, even those that weren’t tuning in could participate in the memes, which ranged from funny quips about the event itself to a moment from The Weeknd’s halftime performance turning into a viral reaction image.

One of the most reaction-provoking advertisements was from Oatly CEO Toni Petersson singing about how Oatly was “like milk, but made for humans.” Widely decried, the company profited off of people’s displeasure, selling out a shirt that read “I totally hated that commercial,”Insider’s Brittany Chang reported.

either they forced the ceo of oatly to do that or he wanted to and neither will make me happy — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@calebsaysthings) February 8, 2021

That made me not want Oatly — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) February 8, 2021

oatly what happens is when everyone laughs at the ceo's jokes too much — Aisha Hakim (ae-sha hay-kim) (@AishaAnnHakim) February 8, 2021

As Insider’s Callie Ahlgrim reported, memes about The Weeknd were prolific, particularly ones using a clip of the Canadian singer in a funhouse-esque scene. People used the video, as well as other screenshots from the moment, to express feelings of confusion.

“we gotta go the uber is here” pic.twitter.com/23F1yfQdyP — Danya (@dxxnya) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Kids running the second they take your phone pic.twitter.com/cLySgiQkQX — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 8, 2021

Trying to figure out which email has the Zoom link in it. pic.twitter.com/zlFo7SQwd5 — Jenn McClearen (@jmcclearen) February 8, 2021

Others made references to The Weeknd’s appearance in “Uncut Gems.”

The Weeknd is the first halftime performer ever who also appeared in Uncut Gems (2019) — marc tracy (@marcatracy) February 8, 2021

i believe the Weeknd will be the first Uncut Gems actor to perform at the Super Bowl — the rent canceler (@AllezLesBoulez) February 7, 2021

Others, including Guy Fieri, made jokes about the event itself.

this Super Bowl could have been an email — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) February 8, 2021

Wait… How can I be in two places at the same time? ???? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/uzurMcgVlq — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) February 7, 2021

There should be a reverse super bowl with the shittiest teams of the season and the one that loses wins worst team of the year — alicia (@nerdjpg) February 7, 2021

As NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt reported, Drake memes also took over the timeline following his appearance in a State Farm commercial that showed him looking rather muscular. In the commercial, Drake acts as a double for “Jake from State Farm,” a character that frequently appears in the insurance company’s commercials.

How Drake looked in the State Farm commercial pic.twitter.com/OREyw4WaUG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 8, 2021

Drake really delayed his album to make a State Farm commercial — ???????????????? ???? (@Three_Cone) February 8, 2021

wow they really got drake to be jake from state farm’s double and not me smh pic.twitter.com/LUWO4WW273 — jarvis johnson (@jarvis) February 8, 2021

Even if you missed the Super Bowl itself, parsing through the night’s memes is a pretty good way to catch up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.