Here's How Companies Make The Most Of Their Marketing Dollar Amidst Super Bowl Hype

How do companies get athletes to endorse products to attentive sports fanatics across the country during the biggest sports week of the year – all for just $10,000?By taking advantage of the Super Bowl’s Radio Row.



Radio Row is a collection of more than 100 sports radio programs set up in a ballroom in the Super Bowl host city. Each year the program hosts set up in a single room, so that coveted guests can easily appear on several programs. NFL players can talk to a big-time New York host one minute, and a local favourite in Birmingham the next.

Many of those players are there specifically to endorse products. Eli Manning is on hand promoting Oreo, Drew Brees is there hawking credit cards, and Bills great Jim Kelly is sporting Van Heusen. According to the Wall Street Journal, athletes and celebrities typically charge $10,000 for a day of sitting down with radio hosts, mentioning their product, and discussing sports.

This is a great way for companies to ensure their product is advertised to a highly targeted audience, in an intimate setting that specifically appeals to distinct local markets around the United States. And to man large companies, $10,000 is mere pocket change.

And as one radio exec told the Journal: “It’s a lot less work to walk down Radio Row and bang them out within two hours. It’s one-stop-shopping of all the major stations.”

