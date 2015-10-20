The field that the Super Bowl will be played on in 4 months is a disaster

Levi’s Stadium, the new $US1.3 billion home to the San Francisco 49ers that’s been dubbed the “most connected stadium in the world,” will host Super Bowl 50 this February.

It’s also, as far as actual fields go, a total mess.

Yesterday, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker shanked a field goal off the goalpost, but to blame him would be to overlook the abysmal field conditions entirely.

Here’s the video of Tucker’s kick.





Note that Tucker’s entire leg seems to sink into the ground. It’s lucky that he didn’t get injured.

The field conditions at Levi’s Stadium have been mostly horrible since it opened in 2014. Last August, the Broncos had to cancel a practice there because the field was so bad, and then the 49ers replaced the turf entirely.

Even still, large divots of turf are often seen flying in different directions as players cut through it in their cleats.

Luckily for the Patriots and Packers whichever teams make the Super Bowl, the NFL has a policy of entirely replacing a stadium’s turf after the last game of the regular season in order to prepare for the Super Bowl.

“As per protocol, we replace the field in each Super Bowl stadium after the conclusion of the team’s final game. It’s a new field for the Super Bowl,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Business Insider.

As we’ve seen in the past, a total field replacement hasn’t always worked, and it will be something to monitor when the Super Bowl rolls around.

NOW WATCH: Fantasy sports employees may be cheating the competition



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.