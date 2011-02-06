Incredibly, The Long Lost Tape Of Super Bowl I Shows Up In A Shopping Bag

A search that’s spanned several decades, trips to Cuba, the Playboy Mansion, and countless other false leads, has finally ended. The Paley centre for Media in New York has restored a 94-minute tape of Super Bowl I, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Needless to say, on the short-list of the NFL’s most important moments, the first Super Bowl ranks pretty high. Even though the game was aired on CBS and NBC, neither had saved copies of the broadcast. That’s why HBO executives, curators at the media centre, the NFL, and sports historians had long been after the tape. It makes annual appearances on “most-wanted” lists for lost films (along with Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, which was also found just a few months back).

So how did it turn up?

The recording’s owner showed up to the Media centre with the tapes in a shopping bag. Inspired by an article in Sports Illustrated that estimated the value of the “lost treasure” at $1 billion, the owner (who spoke through an attorney) brought it to the Paley centre so it could be restored. He wants to sell the tapes and ensure they’re made available to the public.

According to the WSJ some of the best footage shows:

A vintage McDonald’s commercial that boasts “over 2 billion served.”

The first TD in Super Bowl history, a 37-yard Bart Starr pass.

The commentary of Frank Gifford, Ray Scott, and Jack Whitaker.

Empty seats! (Despite $12 tickets, the Super Bowl didn’t sell out.)

Oh by the way, on Jan. 15 1967, in the LA Coliseum, the Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

