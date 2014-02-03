NFL Reporters Are Freaking Out About These Ridiculously Hot Lamps At The Super Bowl

NFL media members are boiling hot at the first cold weather Super Bowl.

In anticipation of chilly temperatures, the NFL installed heat lamps to the overhang above the auxiliary press box — an area of outdoor stands that has been converted for media members.

Since it’s a balmy night, with temperatures in the mid-40s, those lamps are really hot.

Reporters are freaking out:

The NFL media apparently being roasted by press box heat lamps is the greatest trick Roger Goodell has ever pulled: pic.twitter.com/ACmRRNb1Lv

— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) February 2, 2014

Some phones and iPads are reportedly overheating, it’s so hot:







It’s the thought that counts.These heating lamps were so hot that people’s laptops and ipads overheated and shut down pic.twitter.com/z8G4gyzG1y

— Matt Brodsky (@MattSBrodsky) February 2, 2014

Heat lamps in the auxiliary press area, raising temps to about 85. I’ve got a healthy sweat going. pic.twitter.com/BObTprUmGV

— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) February 2, 2014

Heating lights in the press seats. Approximate current temp: 157 degrees. pic.twitter.com/d7Gk3mVMvy

— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) February 2, 2014

From what he can tell, the lamps are only in the section where the media is sitting. We’ve seen on complaints from fans.

