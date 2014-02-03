NFL Reporters Are Freaking Out About These Ridiculously Hot Lamps At The Super Bowl

Tony Manfred

NFL media members are boiling hot at the first cold weather Super Bowl.

In anticipation of chilly temperatures, the NFL installed heat lamps to the overhang above the auxiliary press box — an area of outdoor stands that has been converted for media members.

Since it’s a balmy night, with temperatures in the mid-40s, those lamps are really hot.

Reporters are freaking out:

Some phones and iPads are reportedly overheating, it’s so hot:



From what he can tell, the lamps are only in the section where the media is sitting. We’ve seen on complaints from fans.

