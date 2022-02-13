Search

Watch Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre deliver an all-star Super Bowl halftime show

Callie Ahlgrim
2022 super bowl halftime show
Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday featured a collection of iconic artists.
  • Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent shared the stage.
  • They performed a medley of hits, including “Family Affair,” “In Da Club,” and “California Love.”

    

