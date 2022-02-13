Watch Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre deliver an all-star Super Bowl halftime show

- The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday featured a collection of iconic artists.
- Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent shared the stage.
- They performed a medley of hits, including “Family Affair,” “In Da Club,” and “California Love.”
