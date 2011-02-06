WATCH: A Preview Of Glee's Post-Super Bowl Episode

The new season of Glee will start right after the Super Bowl, and it’s going to be really jam-packed with complicated numbers and some story substance.

Creator Ryan Murphy told PopWrap that the episode will not be a “fluffy” homage, but one with an important message, and “lots of heart.”

Lord knows that’s what Super Bowl fans will be tuning in for.

But who cares! They’re shooting kids out of cannons and remaking Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” right on the football field (supposedly this explains why it costs FOX $3 to $5 million per episode. Do we really need anything more after hours of Superbowl madness?

See the commercial below.

