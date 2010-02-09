107 Million People Watched The Super Bowl -- The Biggest Audience Ever

We guess CBS Sports ad sales chief John Bogusz was right.



Nielsen reports that 106.5 million people watched the New Orleans Saints win against the Indianapolis Colts — the largest audience in TV history for a single Super Bowl broadcast.

According to the Washington Post, M*A*S*H* still holds the record for the most-watched TV broadcast. Its last show aired on Feb. 28, 1983 with 308 million viewers tuning in (with numbers adjusted for market), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Still, 106.5 million is a whole lot of people seeing that Google ad.

