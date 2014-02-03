Food And Beer At The Super Bowl Are Even More Expensive Than We Imagined

With today’s game being both the Super Bowl and in a suburb of New York City, it is no surprise that food and drink prices are expensive.

It turns out they are even more expensive than we could have imagined. Tyler Young is on the scene and snapped some pictures (via Darren Rovell).

Some of the more outrageous prices include $US12 for a bottle of beer, $US11 for a hot chocolate, $US16 for a cheesesteak sandwich, and $US13 for a hot dog.

A family of four that purchases four hot dogs, two beers, and two sodas ($6) will have to pay $US88.

Here are the signs.





