Now Fans That Were Actually In Cowboys Stadium For Super Bowl XLV Are Suing*

UPDATE: CNBC’s Darren Rovell reports that two Cowboys season ticket holders have filed a class action lawsuit against Jerry Jones their Super Bowl seats were actually metal chairs because that had an obstructed view of the field. They want $5 million in damages.

YESTERDAY: We all know about the 400 angry fans that were suddenly displaced before the Super Bowl on Sunday, but now it appears that some fans that actually did get seats are planning to sue the Cowboys as well.

Season ticket holders were promised the “best sightlines in the stadium” for Cowboys games, and subsequently purchased Super Bowl tickets, feel that they were deceived because their seats had obstructed views of the field and video board.

These fans may have a valid complaint. The clear sight lines were part of the deal the “Founders” of Cowboys Stadium signed when they ponied up $100,000 for PSLs. It’s unclear whether those sight lines were promised for the Super Bowl (for which the season ticket holders paid $1,200), but if the Cowboys didn’t say otherwise, these fans probably wouldn’t have assumed they’d only be able to see part of the field.

Eagan Avenatti, LLP is investigating the matter, but it sounds like things could get messy:

“These season ticket holders are rightfully irate at Jones and the Cowboys,” said Michael Avenatti. “Jones sold the very fans that helped finance the construction of the stadium on the idea of attending the Super Bowl, took their money, and then put them in illegitimate seats with obstructed views. What team or owner on the planet would treat its best fans like this?”

Jerry Jones, that’s who.

