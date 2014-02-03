The Super Bowl Has Turned NYC's Penn Station Into A Mad House

New York and New Jersey officials have made a big push to encourage those attending the Super Bowl to use mass transit to get there. It looks like that push has succeeded – and now Penn Station and Seacaucus, the two big hubs for the route to MetLife Stadium, are overrun.

According to NJ.com, some people are passing out from the heat generated by the crowds. Between 10,000 and 12,000 people are expected to take trains to the stadium. That’s a lot of extra traffic.

Usually crowded, Penn Station is worse than ever. Here’s the scene:

Thanks to all our fans who showed up to our meetup in Penn Station NYC! @Sammie5SOS pic.twitter.com/mwDaCHpbif

— Megan (@megandunn_) February 2, 2014

Things look even crazier at Seacaucus, where people are transferring to shuttle trains that will take them to the stadium:. According to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell, the wait for a shuttle is up to 90 minutes:

