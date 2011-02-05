Here Are The Commercials You're Going To See On Super Bowl Sunday

The leader out of the gate for best commercial at Super Bowl XLV is this Volkswagen ad featuring a young Darth Vader attempting to learn “The Force.”



The most controversial? HomeAway’s “Test Baby,” which features a baby slamming into a glass wall as a joke.

But the race isn’t over yet. Many of the commercials set to debut during the Big Game have already leaked online. Since the rise of YouTube, companies have made it a habit to publish their ads early, both to build buzz and control where people end up clicking.

So instead of waiting until Sunday — when everyone at your party will only distract you from the commercials that everyone will be talking about at work on Monday — check them out now and tell us your favourites. (We’ve also included some “teaser” ads that are being used to promote the main ad that will air during the game.)

Even more will be leaked in the coming days, so if you spot any we we haven’t listed, post them in the comments or drop us a line at [email protected] and we’ll update the list.

