Here are the extravagant rings given to Super Bowl champions over the years

Melia Robinson, Cork Gaines

After the New England Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, owner Robert Kraft ordered 150 rings at a cost of AUD$7.17 million (US$5.5 million).

Each ring cost $47,600, the most ever for a Super Bowl ring made by Jostens.

But to the victor who earns it, the value of the ring exceeds money.

“It isn’t just diamond and gold,” said Jerry Kramer, a former Green Bay Packer player who won the first Super Bowl in 1966. “It’s a collection of memories and moments.”

Minneapolis-based jewellery company Jostens is the primary supplier of Super Bowl rings, in addition to manufacturing the majority of high school and college graduation rings in the United States. It has made 31 rings in the Super Bowl’s 50-year history.

Jostens provided us with photos of the Super Bowl rings they have supplied. We have added photos of some of the others.

Super Bowl I (1967): Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Jostens

Super Bowl II (1968): Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Jostens

Super Bowl IV (1970): Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Jostens

Super Bowl V (1971): Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Jostens

Super Bowl VII (1973): Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Jostens

Super Bowl VIII (1974): Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Jostens

Super Bowl IX (1975): Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Jostens

Super Bowl XI (1977): Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Jostens

Super Bowl XII (1978): Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Jostens

Super Bowl XIII (1979): Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Jostens

Super Bowl XIV (1981): Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Jostens

Super Bowl XVII (1983): Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Jostens

Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Jostens

Super Bowl XIX (1985): San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Jostens

Super Bowl XX (1986): Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Jostens

Super Bowl XXI (1987): New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Jostens

Super Bowl XXIII (1989): San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Jostens

Super Bowl XXIV (1990): San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Jostens

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Jostens

Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Denver 31, Green Bay 24


Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Jostens

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Jostens

Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

Jostens

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Jostens

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21


Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Jostens

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Jostens

Super Bowl XL (2006): Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Jostens

Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Jostens

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10


Now check out who the highest-paid players are in this year's Super Bowl.

Jim Rogash/Getty

The highest-paid players in the Super Bowl

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.