Here Are The Extravagant Rings Given To Super Bowl Champions Over The Years

Jostens The New England Patriots took home this beauty in 2003.

Football teams playing in the Super Bowl drop up to $US5,000 per championship ring. That’s the allowance the NFL gives.

But to the victor who earns it, the value of the ring exceeds money.

“It isn’t just diamond and gold,” said Jerry Kramer, a former Green Bay Packer player who won the first Super Bowl in 1966. “It’s a collection of memories and moments.”

Minneapolis-based jewelry company Jostens is the primary supplier of Super Bowl rings, in addition to manufacturing the majority of high school and college graduation rings in the US. It has made 30 rings in the Super Bowl’s 49-year history.

Jostens provided us with photos of the Super Bowl rings they have supplied.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.