Here Are The Extravagant Rings Given To Super Bowl Champions Over The Years

JostensThe New England Patriots took home this beauty in 2003.

Football teams playing in the Super Bowl drop up to $US5,000 per championship ring. That’s the allowance the NFL gives.

But to the victor who earns it, the value of the ring exceeds money.

“It isn’t just diamond and gold,” said Jerry Kramer, a former Green Bay Packer player who won the first Super Bowl in 1966. “It’s a collection of memories and moments.”

Minneapolis-based jewelry company Jostens is the primary supplier of Super Bowl rings, in addition to manufacturing the majority of high school and college graduation rings in the US. It has made 30 rings in the Super Bowl’s 49-year history.

Jostens provided us with photos of the Super Bowl rings they have supplied.

Super Bowl 1967: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Super Bowl 1968: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Super Bowl 1970: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl 1971: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Super Bowl 1973: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Super Bowl 1974: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Super Bowl 1977: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Super Bowl 1978: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Super Bowl 1981: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Super Bowl 1983: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Super Bowl 1984: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Super Bowl 1985: San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins 16

Super Bowl 1986: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Super Bowl 1987: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Super Bowl 1989: San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Super Bowl 1990: San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 1997: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Super Bowl 1999: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Super Bowl 2000: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Super Bowl 2001: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

Super Bowl 2002: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Super Bowl 2004: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Super Bowl 2005: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Super Bowl 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Super Bowl 2009: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

