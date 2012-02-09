Super Bowl Champ Victor Cruz Just Kicked Off New York Fashion Week

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week officially started today when Super Bowl Champion Victor Cruz, wide receiver for the New York Giants, cut the ribbon outside the tents at Lincoln centre.



Peter Levy, SVP and Managing Director of IMG Fashion, introduced Cruz and told the media to expect him to be sitting in the front row at plenty of shows this week.

In addition to the huge win on Sunday, Cruz also scored a contract with mega-agency IMG Worldwide. Expect public experiences, endorsements, commercials, and marketing campaigns in his future.

For you fashionistas who don’t know who Cruz is: he was the one who did the salsa after scoring a touchdown for the Giants in the first half of the Super Bowl.

Check out some scenes from the ribbon-cutting:

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

DON’T MISS: Chanel Just Hosted Its Paris Fashion Week Show On A Jumbo Jet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.