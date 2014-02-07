Everyone Loved Budweiser's 'Puppy Love' Super Bowl Ad, But Nobody Actually Wants To Drink Its Beer [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new report from YouGov’s BrandIndex finds that while people loved Budweiser’s “Puppy Love” Super Bowl ad, it didn’t make them want to buy more Budweiser. In fact, its survey found that people were actually marginally less likely to say they’d thought about buying a Budweiser in the days after the Super Bowl than they were during the pre-Super Bowl period. On the other hand, YouGov found that people were 6.6% more likely to say they’d thought about buying M&M’s after the brand’s less-heralded ad featuring the Yellow M&M getting kidnapped.

Levi’s announced its marketing needs will be met by a newly formed, customised agency team from Draftfacb Worldwide and The House Worldwide. The jeans giant split with Wieden+Kennedy this past October.

YouTube is working to reduce fraudulent views on its site in order to make sure advertisers are paying for real, human eyeballs. The site’s parent company, Google, also promoted Susan Wojcicki to CEO of YouTube.

Carat won the bulk of Mastercard’s $US200 million media business.

Wunderman’s New York chief creative officer Nick Moore has left the agency on amicable terms.

Casual dining chain Red Robin named The Integer Group as its merchandising agency of record. The Integer Group will help Red Robin build its in-restaurant and guest experience.

Following the CLIO Awards’ announcement that it will have a gender-balanced jury, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity said it will have more female jury presidents than ever before. How many is more than ever? Three out of 17.

Energy BBDO chief creative officer Dan Fietsam is leaving the agency after five-and-a-half years.

