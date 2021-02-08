THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WIN THE SUPER BOWL: Here are all the big moments and plays that people will be talking about

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL concluded their pandemic season with Super Bowl LV.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the favourites, but it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who were the dominant team throughout the game, winning 31-9.

Thanks to some shaky defence and lots of penalties, the Bucs took a 21-6 lead at the half and stretched it to 31-9 to start the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady was named Super Bowl LV MVP.

Below, take a look at all the key moments and big plays.

Tom Brady was ready with his usual “LET’S GO!”

Patrick Mahomes was also ready, just casually throwing the ball 60+ yards during warmups.

???? Fire the cannons! pic.twitter.com/gWkTm0iwqB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2021

So was Sarah Thomas, who became the first woman to officiate in the Super Bowl.

Getty Images

The NFL sold 30,000 cardboard cutouts to fans to accompany the 25,000 real fans. The stadium actually looked full.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

And the 55th Super Bowl was underway!

CBS

After 3 punts to start the game, Sean Murphy-Bunting saved a touchdown with a breakup in the end zone.

CBS

The Chiefs were held to a field goal on the drive but took an early 3-0 lead.

CBS

The Bucs answered with an 8-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady’s first first-quarter touchdown in a Super Bowl.

CBS then went to break with P. Diddy’s “Bad Boy For Life,” which is the same song Brady and Gronk use on their championship game videos in recent years.

Russell Wilson was on hand with Ciara to receive his Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He watched the game from Roger Goodell’s booth.

Russell Wilson and Ciara with Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/xMZbMtCJgh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs nearly fell behind 14-3, but a failed pass to a big man on the goal line and then a fourth-down stop of Ronald Jones from the 1-yard line gave the ball back to the Chiefs.

The Bucs challenged the fourth-down stop, but there weren’t any good looks at the ball and the call stood.

CBS

The Chiefs punter struggled early. On his third punt, she shanked it out of bounds giving the ball to the Bucs at the KC 38-yard line.

CBS

It looked for a moment like the Chiefs had a huge momentum-changing play as Tyrann Mathieu picked off a tipped pass, but it was called back for a defensive holding penalty. The

CBS

After the Chiefs were flagged for being offside on a Bucs field goal, Tampa Bay turned it into their second touchdown and the second TD pass from Brady to Gronk.

Things were chippy in the first half between the two teams, including one moment when Brady and Mathieu were going at it.

After a field goal for the Chiefs, Brady marched the Bucs down the field in the final 61 seconds of the first half. The big play was a pass interference call on a bomb to Mike Evans.

CBS

After another pass interference call, the Bucs stretched their lead to 21-6 on a TD pass to Antonio Brown.

After a rough first half for the Chiefs’ secondary, Mathieu was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for sticking his finger in Brady’s face. That was the 8th flag on the Chiefs in the first half. The Bucs had one.

CBS

At the half, it was 21-6 Bucs as they made it look easy and got a lot of help from the Chiefs defence.

CBS

The Weeknd took over at halftime with a lot of bandaged dancers.

CBS

The Chiefs got a long field goal to open the second half, but the offence still struggled and looked frustrated as the slippery turf started to become a factor.

CBS

The Bucs responded with a statement TD as they stormed 74 yards in under 4 minutes. After a long Gronk catch-and-run, Leonard Fournette broke free for a 27-yard TD run.

CBS

The Bucs then started to turn it into a blowout with an interception on the next drive. That led to a field goal and a 31-9 lead.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

To start the fourth quarter it was 31-9 and it had been a very unusual game for Mahomes.

CBS

The Chiefs may have sealed their fate when they failed to convert on fourth down to start the fourth quarter. It was an incredible effort from Mahomes, but he was out of magic.

Mahomes was under pressure all night, especially in the fourth quarter when he was hit repeatedly.

CBS

After the Chiefs failed on another fourth down, Antoine Winfield was flagged for taunting when he gave Tyreek Hill his own celebration.

CBS

One more interception by Devin White in the end zone, and it was game over.

CBS

And the Bucs celebrated accordingly.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Home field advantage may or may not have played a role during the game, but it most certainly amplified the celebrations once the clock hit zero.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

And Tom Brady took it all in with his three kids by his side.

REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Then he goofed around with his longtime pal and perennial co-champion, Gronk.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

And he had every right to do it; Not only did Brady win his seventh Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, but he also earned MVP honours for the fifth time.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

