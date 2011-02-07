WATCH: Bill O'Reilly Interviews Obama 'I Hope You Think I'm Fair To You'

This was a good interview.



As promised, Bill O’Reilly stuck to specifics in his 15 minute live interview President Obama today and kept the interview short and punchy.

O’Reilly opened by thanking Obama for helping get Fox journalists Greg Palkt and Olaf Wiig safely out of Cairo, and said without the State Dept.’s help they might not have survived.

Obama joked that the worst part of of his job was that he had to “wear a jacket on on Super Bowl Sunday” (but not a tie!). And more seriously that it was difficult not to be “able to have a spontaneous conversation with folks.”

He also noted that “every decision that comes to my desk is a problem that nobody else has been able to solve.”

O’Reilly said that people he’s spoken to who are close to the president have said that since becoming president he’s “much more guarded.”

Said Obama: “When you’re in this job everything you say can effect markets…I would say that prob true. the weight of this job has an impact.” However: “The longer I’m in this job the more I enjoy it.”

As for his, er, critics out there?

“The foks who hate you don’t know you. They hate some fun house image of you that’s out there.” Obama refrained from suggesting that Fox is a maker of that fun house image, but one imagines he may have been directing that response to some of its viewers.

Does it ever bother him? Not really: “By the time you get here you have to have had a pretty thick skin.”

But perhaps the takeaway line of the interview was when O’Reilly thanked Obama for the interview saying “I hope you think I’m fair to you, I try to be.”

Obama didn’t respond but leaned over and shook O’Reilly’s hand saying “it’s always a pleasure.”

Video below.





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.