Here's How You Could Have Made A Killing On Last Night's Super Bowl

Yes, Vegas took a beating last night, but one thing that helped subsidise its loss was the profusion of prop bets. As we mentioned last week, prop bets are bets on the smallest minutia of the game (somehow, we managed to do pretty well). By definition these bets are more difficult to pick correctly, but bettors love them for the huge payouts they provide.



Here are some of the bets you realistically could have won (i.e. we’re excluding the 60x payout you would have received had you put money on the Steelers scoring exactly 25 points.)

1st Touchdown: Jordy Nelson was the recipient of a 29-yard Rodgers touchdown toss. If you bet $100 on that, you’d have won $1,200. If you were on the Packers and Rodgers winning, this bet would have made sense.

Last Touchdown: Mike Wallace caught a 25-yard pass for the game’s final score. If you love Roethlisberger and subscribe to his aura of clutch, you would have made $700 on this $100 bet.

Margin of Victory: If you correctly guessed 5-8 points, you would have won a 7x return.

Total Points: To some, the high-scoring game was foreseeable. If you could pin that score down to falling between 56 and 60 (the final score was 31-25) and put $100 on it, you’d walk away with a cool $1,000.

Gatorade Victory Bath: If you were aware of the Packers affinity for orange-flavored Gatorade, you could have taken advantage of 5-1 odds.

Had you foreseen the Packers’ success way back in September, you could have bet they would be Super Bowl champs with 12/1 odds.

