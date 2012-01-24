SUPER BOWL: Airfares Are Already Soaring Out Of Control To See Giants-Patriots In Indianapolis

Super Bowl XLIII, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

After a busy Sunday we now know that there’s going to be a Super Bowl rematch between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants. Fans from the Northeast—and the rest of the country—are already submitting vacation request paperwork as they roll into the office. We took a quick look at the flight situation, and here are some ideas on how to get to Indianapolis for this year’s big game on February 5.You’ve only got two weeks to finalise your travel plans, but figuring things out sooner rather than later is the best plan. If you’re looking to fly from Boston for the weekend, expect to pay around $1100 for a nonstop option on Delta that gets you in on Friday and sends you home—hopefully with a championship t-shirt—on Monday. Staying a little longer and making a connection can save some serious coin, as leaving on Thursday and coming home on Tuesday will set you back around $500 instead. Flights from other parts of New England like Hartford and Providence are just as pricey—with must-do connections—so the smaller airports won’t save you any cash.



Giants fans departing from the Big Apple have a few different airports from which to choose, but unfortunately things are still kind of expensive. Nonstop options look to be around $1900 from Friday to Sunday, but if you stay until Tuesday and accept a layover the rates fall to around $300 aboard a Delta Connection flight from LaGuardia. These rates were available as of bright and early this morning, so head over to your favourite travel search engine and warm up that credit card.

If airline tickets just aren’t in this year’s big game budget, there’s always plenty of Cracker Barrels and rest stops between New York and Indianapolis. It looks like it’s a quick 12-hours between the greater New York area and the Crossroads of America, and best of all it’s pretty much just one highway—I-80. Just remember plenty of snacks!

