Super Bowl Ads TiVo-ed, But Not Skipped

Nearly two-thirds of DVR users record parts or all of the Super Bowl, according to an analysis of last year’s big game by Starcom USA. This runs afoul of the notion that live sports are basically TiVo-proof, and that viewers largely choose to watch sports live.

But its still good news for the Super Bowl because the majority of viewers aren’t using the DVRs to skip the ads – they’re using it pause the broadcast, or rewind it and watch the game, or the ads Nearly all of the delayed viewing of the Super Bowl occurs within an hour of the live broadcast. Further, Starcom says the Super Bowl loses only 1% of viewers when the commercials come on (compared to 10% or more for an average TV show).

The data, culled from TiVo’s 20,000-home Stop Watch panel and from 300,000 Charter cable subscribers in the LA area, show when it comes to the Super Bowl, ads aren’t tolerated, they are sought out by the viewers. It’s another reason marketers ponied up $2.7 million for each of Fox’s 63 spots.

