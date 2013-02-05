SUPER BOWL ADS FOR QUANTS: The Big Game In Charts And Data

Budweiser’s Black Crown ad

Photo: Anheuser-Busch InBev

About 108.4 million people watched the Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the 2013 Super Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans last night.Ads cost up to $4 million per 30-second unit.



So, was it worth it?

For many brands — such as Budweiser — the answer is already a resounding yes. The early data shows their ads resonated deeply with viewers.

But for others, such as Go Daddy, it was a mixed bag. People noticed their ads but didn’t like them.

And plenty of companies just didn’t move the needle at all.

