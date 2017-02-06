This chart reveals why Super Bowl ads are so expensive

More than 100 million people will tune into Super Bowl LI — some estimates reach as high as 116 million. With this large a viewership comes a high price tag on advertising. A 30-second ad costs $5 million this year — a price that has risen almost every year since 1967.

Despite a drop last year of 111 million viewers from a record-breaking 114 million in 2015, the potential for advertisers is still huge. We used Nielsen data to show how the audience has grown over the years. Their estimates also note that 16.9 million tweets were sent during Super Bowl 50 in 2015 and 4.6 million were specifically about the advertisements during the game.

