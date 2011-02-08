Here Is The Super Bowl Ad Rupert Murdoch Took Out For The Daily

Because if you owned the network broadcasting the Super Bowl why wouldn’t you run a commercial for your newest invention?



A number of people were buzzing about this ad yesterday afternoon hours before it aired. But it’s day-after impact appears to have been lost in a lot of talk about little Darth Vader and Eminen’s ‘Imported From Detroit.’

Still one imagines this was the first time most of the country was introduced to The Daily. Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.