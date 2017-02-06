See how Super Bowl ad costs skyrocketed over the years

This year a 30-second Super Bowl ad will cost companies $5 million — that’s a whopping $166,667 per second.

With 111 million viewers of last year’s game, ad prices show no sign of dropping any time soon. Prices have increased almost every year from a modest $40,000 in 1967. According to Ad Age, $4.9 billion has been spent on advertising in the past 51 years of the Super Bowl.

