Super Bowl Ad Jacked Hulu's Traffic 50%

Recently I interviewed Jason Kilar, CEO of the very hot (and very unusual) video start up Hulu. (If you want more on what Hulu is, check out his introduction of it at our CM Summit last June). Hulu is funded by NBC and Fox, and Jason comes from Amazon, and he’s very clearly a product guy – and Hulu is a very good product.



In any case, when I was moderating the panel (it was at a private event), I asked Jason if the SuperBowl ad his company ran (it was part of a deal with NBC, paid for with credits) drove any significant traffic for hulu.com. Jason demured, which I surely understand. But now I got the skinny, from a very good source.

According to that source, traffic increased by about 50% to Hulu after the ad ran

Keep reading on SearchBlog >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.