BRONCOS WIN THE SUPER BOWL! -- Here are the plays and moments everybody will be talking about

The Denver Broncos are Super Bowl champions, beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

The Broncos dominated on defence and the offence, led by Peyton Manning, minimized their mistakes to keep the Panthers from getting free points.

The Panthers made several key mistakes including using up all their challenges, fumbling a ball into their own endzone, and getting fooled into thinking a fair catch had been called on a punt.

Before the game even started we also had a few memorable moments, including Tom Brady getting booed and Stephen Curry banging a drum.

Below are all of the biggest moments and plays from the Super Bowl that people will be talking about on Monday.

