BRONCOS WIN THE SUPER BOWL! -- Here are the plays and moments everybody will be talking about

The Denver Broncos are Super Bowl champions, beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

The Broncos dominated on defence and the offence, led by Peyton Manning, minimized their mistakes to keep the Panthers from getting free points.

The Panthers made several key mistakes including using up all their challenges, fumbling a ball into their own endzone, and getting fooled into thinking a fair catch had been called on a punt.

Before the game even started we also had a few memorable moments, including Tom Brady getting booed and Stephen Curry banging a drum.

Below are all of the biggest moments and plays from the Super Bowl that people will be talking about on Monday.

Tom Brady was booed by the Super Bowl crowd during a pre-game ceremony for Super Bowl MVPs.

Stephen Curry was on hand to support the Panthers, banging their 'keep pounding' drum.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem in a sparkling red outfit.

The first huge play of the game was Von Miller's trip-sack of Cam Newton, leading to a touchdown for the Broncos and an early 10-0 lead.

The first controversial moment came when a Panthers pass was ruled incomplete. A challenge upheld the call as the ball did seem to move after touching the ground.

Jonathan Stewart went airborne for the Panthers' first score.

The refs missed Peyton Manning being touched when he slipped.

Ron Rivera challenged a call on Peyton Manning being down. The call was overturned, saving the Panthers seven yards, but it left the Panthers with no more challenges and it is still early in the second quarter.

Panthers make a huge mistake, seemingly thinking a fair catch was called, leading to a long punt return.

Broncos take a 13-7 lead into halftime. It is the first time this postseason that the Panthers have trailed.

Halftime meant Beyonce, Coldplay, and Bruno Mars.

Everybody is complaining about the grass as several players have slipped and big chunks are seen everywhere.

The Panthers missed a huge opportunity when Graham Gano's field goal attempt hit the upright.

Just when it looked like the Panthers were about to get back into the game, Cam Newton threw an interception and a heads up play by Danny Trevathan saved the Broncos when the ball was fumbled.

Early in the fourth quarter, Peyton Manning got stripped and the Panthers recovered for feels like their first big break of the game.

The Panthers may have lost a chance to win the game when Cam Newton was stripped of the ball late in the fourth quarter.

It sure seemed like Cam Newton had a chance to recover the fumble but shied away.

The Broncos quickly added a touchdown on a run by CJ Anderson and it was 24-10.

