PATRIOTS WIN!

Here we go. It’s the Super Bowl.

We’ve got the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks facing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Deflategate has taken center stage in the past two weeks heading up to the big game, but we should be in for some good football. Vegas has the line set at Seahawks -1, so it’s basically a pick ’em, and could be anyone’s game.

We’ll be updating this post with highlights throughout the game, so tune in!

The Seahawks won the toss and deferred. The Patriots will get the ball to start the game.

1st Quarter:

Tom Brady throws an interception in the endzone! The Seahawks and Pats have been punting back and forth all game, but it looked like the Pats were finally going to score until Tom Brady threw a terrible interception in the end zone.

2nd Quarter





TOUCHDOWN!!! PATS!!!

Brady threw the touchdown pass to Brandon LaFell in the endzone:





Here’s the Win Probability after the touchdown:

Touchdown!! Seahawks!!

Marshawn Lynch is the first to make it into the endzone for the Seahawks. Here’s the play:





Touchdown!! Patriots!! Gronk!!





Touchdown! Seahawks!





3rd Quarter

Field goal! Seahawks are back on top 17-14.

Tom throws another interception.

Touchdown! Seahawks! The Seahawks make it a two possession game.





Pats touchdown!





Touchdown! Patriots! Brady to Edelman





Click here to update this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.