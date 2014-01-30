The Latest Weather Forecast Says It's Going To Be Downright Warm During The Super Bowl

After all that, the weather is going to be fine for the Super Bowl.

The latest local weather forecast from NBC4 in New York has the temperature at 42 degrees at kickoff on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s (with a high of 48) for most of the day before dipping after dark.

Critics have complained that the game should never have been held in New Jersey because of cold weather. But those fears will not come to pass. Not even close. It won’t even be the coldest Super Bowl ever at this rate (Super Bowl 6 was 39 degrees at kickoff).

It’ll be one of the warmer days in what has been a bitterly cold winter in the area.

Boom:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.