Super Bowl 47 May Have Been The Most-Watched Super Bowl Ever

Photo: CBS Sports

This year’s Super Bowl drew a 48.1 overnight rating, the highest ever for a Super Bowl, topping the previous overnight record of 47.9 for the 2011 Super Bowl between Green Bay and Pittsburgh.The broadcast’s peak rating of 52.9 came in the final 15 minutes of the game. And while it is not surprising that a close game would have a strong rating at the end, it is likely that the blackout early in the second half pushed the rating to record levels.



The overnight rating measures percentage of households watching the Super Bowl in the top 56 urban markets. Last year’s Super Bowl had an overnight rating of 47.8.

