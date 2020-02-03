Food at the Super Bowl includes $85 crab cocktail and 18-inch Cubano sausage for $50

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, before Super Bowl 2020.

Food prices at Super Bowl 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami are sky high.

The priciest items are items like $US85 stone crab cocktail, Cubano sausage for $US50, and steak kan kan for $US32.

Alcohol is expensive, too, from $US15 beers to $US25 glasses of champagne.

The food at Super Bowl 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will set some fans back.

Given the size and scale of the Super Bowl, it should not come as a surprise that food and drinks, particularly the special items, are sky high.

Arena basics are pretty expensive. According to Evan Webeck of The Bay Area News Group, nachos and pretzels are $US9. A foot-long hot dog is $US14. A bucket of popcorn is $US15.

Fans interested in an 18-inch Cubano sausage will pay $US50. Perhaps it’s best to split that one.

Other vendors have healthier salad or wrap options, like mixed greens or Mediterranean vegetables, which cost $US25. Ditto for BBQ chicken sandwiches, salmon burgers, or veggie burgers.

Some of your food options at Hard Rock Stadium. I suppose if you can afford a $10,000 ticket… pic.twitter.com/47UlBNMB8O — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) February 2, 2020

According to Kerry Crowley of The Bay Area News Group, conch fritters and fries costs $US15. Stone crab cocktail costs $US85.

Lot of great menu items at the Super Bowl Stone crab claw cocktail: $85

Conch fritters and sea salt fries: $15

Popcorn: $15

Love: Priceless pic.twitter.com/uUz9XDT0mD — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) February 2, 2020

There is also “steak kan kan” on a stick for $US32 and a carved beef tenderloin sandwich for $US28, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Would you pay $47 for steak kan kan on a stick and a refillable soda? You would at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lvmy2zwoO2 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 2, 2020

Alcohol ranges from $US14-15 for a beer to $US22 for a strawberry daiquiri to $US25 for a glass of champagne.

