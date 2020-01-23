Here's the full list of Super Bowl commercials that will run this year

Pepsi Missy Elliott and H.E.R. from Pepsi’s ad.

Super Bowl ads don’t come cheap. Fox is charging as much as $US5.6 million for a 30-second spot in the game this year.

Some like Facebook and hummus maker Sabra are advertising for the first time while others like Snickers and Squarespace are returning after a few years.

The advertisers also include regulars like Anheuser-Busch InBev and Pepsi and presidential candidates Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg.

Here’s everything we know about the commercials airing during the Super Bowl 2020.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl 2020 on Feb. 2, marketers were gearing up off the field to do battle for spectators’ attention.

And with the cost of a 30-second spot on Fox hitting as much as $US5.6 million this year, the stakes are higher than ever.

Some advertisers are making their Super Bowl debut, with Facebook and hummus brand Sabra joining regulars like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Avocados From Mexico, and Pepsi.

The game is also going to get political this year, with President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaigns buying 60-second ads.

Here’s a look at all the ads that are slated to run in the big game. (The list only includes national advertisers.)

Audi

Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Returning to the Super Bowl for the 11th time, Audi is kicking off a new global campaign to redefine its “Vorsprung durch Technik​” marketing slogan, which translates to “progress through technology.”

Avocados from Mexico

Acocados from Mexico An earlier Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl ad

Avocados From Mexico will run its sixth consecutive Super Bowl spot in this year’s game. The 30-second spot that EnergyBBDO, Havas Media, Richards Lerma and Padilla collaborated on is expected to centre on America’s obsession with avocados.

Michael Bloomberg

AP

Super Bowl 2020 is all set to become a political battlefield, with Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns running ads.

Bloomberg is shelling out $US11 million to run a 60-second spot.

Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer

Bud Light Seltzer

Anheuser-Busch InBev is pushing Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer ad this year, its 40th as an official sponsor.

The spot, by Wieden + Kennedy, focuses on the “mayor” of Seltzer, Pa. Watch the teaser here:

Budweiser

Budweiser is known for its memorable Super Bowl ads, and this year’s by David Miami will run 60 seconds.

Cheetos

Cheetos

Cheetos is returning to the Super Bowl after 11 years, with a 30-second spot by Goodby Silverstein & Partners featuring rapper MC Hammer and his song “Can’t touch this.”

Watch the teaser below:

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is returning to the Super Bowl with a 60-second commercial after a hiatus in 2019.

The soda giant hasn’t said which of its brands will be featured in the ad, but there’s speculation that it will advertise either Coke Energy or a sparkling water called Aha, which are set to launch in January and March, respectively.

Doritos

Doritos

Doritos’ commercial by Goodby Silverstein & Partners features Sam Elliott reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Its 2019 spot for Flamin’ Hot Nacho-flavored Doritos also had a musical bent, featuring Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys.

Watch the teaser below:

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra is yet another Anheuser-Busch InBev brand in Super Bowl 2020, and is running a 60-second spot this year.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Michelob Ultra/YouTube Zoe Kravitz in Michelob Ultra’s 2019 Super Bowl ad.

After running a 45-second ASMR-themed spot with Zoe Kravitz last year, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is running a 60-second commercial created by FCB Chicago this year.

Facebook

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook is making its Super Bowl debut with a 60-second spot promoting its Groups feature and starring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.

The spot, created by agency Wieden + Kennedy, comes as the tech company has been attempting to rebuild consumer trust after a spate of controversies in recent years.

Heinz

Reuters

Heinz is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016 with a 30-second spot in the second quarter.

The commercial by Wieden + Kennedy was directed by Roman Coppola, son of Francis Ford Coppola.

Hyundai

Hyundai

Hyundai returns to the Super Bowl for the 12th time in 13 years with a 60-second commercial in the second quarter.

The spot spotlights the Boston accent and features four Boston-linked celebrities: Actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch, and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Pop-Tarts

The Kellogg’s brand will air its first Super Bowl spot: A 30-second ad starring “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness promoting a new pretzel flavour.

The ad by agency MRY will run right before the two-minute warning in the first half of the game.

Kia

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

The car maker is all set to make its 11th consecutive appearance in the big game in a spot produced by David & Goliath.

Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew is back in the game after sitting it out in 2019 with a 30-second ad by TBWA/Chiat/Day New York.

The ad for Zero Sugar riffs on a classic scene from the 1980 horror film “The Shining” – replacing the repetitive typing of the line “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” with “New Mtn Dew Zero Sugar. As good as the original. Maybe even better.”

See the teaser below:

New York Life

The life insurance company is returning to the Super Bowl after decades to mark its 175th anniversary.

The 60-second commercial by Anomaly will air between the first and second quarters.

Olay

Olay/Badger and Winters

Olay is coming back with its second consecutive Super Bowl spot this year with an all-female cast in a 30-second ad by the agency Badger & Winters.

The ad is inspired by last year’s all-female spacewalk and stars Canadian comedien Lilly Singh, actress Busy Philipps, retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, Taraji P. Henson, and Katie Couric.

Watch the teaser below:

Pepsi

Pepsi

The longtime Super Bowl advertiser is returning to the big game with a 30-second commercial starring Missy Elliott and H.E.R. that will promote Pepsi Zero Sugar in a matte black can.

Planters

Planters

VaynerMedia is again producing the 30-second Super Bowl spot for Planters, which will air during the third quarter, and depict its mascot Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

Planters has shared a precursor leading up to the official spot that shows Mr. Peanut sacrificing himself to save his friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, which will also air shortly before the Super Bowl kicks off:

Porsche

Volkswagen is advertising Porsche in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1997 to tout the Taycan, its first all-electric vehicle. Agency Cramer-Krasselt produced the ad.

Pringles

YouTube/Pringles Pringles’ 2018 ad

Pringles will air a 30-second commercial during the second quarter with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.

The chip maker’s third Super Bowl ad was produced by Adult Swim and ad agency Grey. Outside of the Super Bowl, the company is also launching a “Pickle Rick” flavour in stores.

Sabra

Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Talent Resources/AP Images

Sabra is making its Super Bowl debut this year with a 30-second spot by VaynerMedia.

Snickers

Snickers

Snickers is returning to the big game after 2017 to celebrate its 90th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of its “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign that Betty White helped kick off in 2010.

Its 30-second commercial produced by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO will air in the first quarter of the game.

SodaStream

Amazon

PepsiCo’s SodaStream is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in six years.

Bryan Buckley, who directed SodaStream’s 2014 commercial, is also behind this year’s 30-second ad that will run right before the halftime show. The spot was produced by Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Squarespace

YouTube A still from Squarespace’s 2017 ad featuring John Malkovich

Squarespace is making a comeback this year after sitting out last year with a 30-second spot it produced that’s slated to run between the first and second quarters.

The company hasn’t shared details, but its past Super Bowl ads have featured Keanu Reeves, Jeff Bridges, and John Malkovich.

Toyota

Toyota Toyota

Toyota is running its third Super Bowl ad in a row, a 60-second spot by Saatchi & Saatchi that will promote the Highlander SUV.

Donald Trump

Reuters President Donald Trump departs to Davos

Like Bloomberg, President Donald Trump’s campaign also spent more than $US10 million for 60 seconds of ad time.

The ad will run early in the game, isolated from other ads so that politics doesn’t overshadow them, NBC News and Ad Age reported.

TurboTax

TurboTax

The DIY-tax preparation app will be back on the big stage for the seventh consecutive year with a 45-second spot by Wieden + Kennedy.

The ad is part of a campaign that kicked off during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and will promote the idea of making people comfortable doing their own taxes.

Turkish Airlines

Boeing

David Miami is producing the 30-second spot that brings Turkish Airlines back to the Super Bowl for the fifth time.

Details are under wraps, but the 30-second spot is scheduled to air in the third quarter.

Check out its 2019 spot directed by Ridley Scott here:

Verizon

Verizon

Super Bowl regular Verizon will air a 60-second commercial produced by McCann in the first half of the game.

Like last year, its spot will focus on first responders but also promote 5G with several activations on-site including a 5G live stream.

See the teaser below:

WeatherTech

WeatherTech

The car-mat maker is making its seventh Super Bowl appearance this year, with a 30-second commercial produced by its agency of record Pinnacle Advertising.

In the past, WeatherTech has highlighted “Made in America” messaging in its Super Bowl ads.

