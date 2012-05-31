Super Bowl 2013 Ads Are Already 50% Sold Out—Here's Today's Ad Brief

CBS reports that next year’s Super Bowl spots are already more than 50 per cent sold out. Even though GM announced that it would not be buying advertising during the big game, the evp/sports sales and marketing for CBS, John Bogusz, told Ad Age that the pace of sales were being pushed by car companies. He says that current negotiations will lead to 80 per cent of ads sold within a week or two.A Hispanic shop, LatinWorks, has been selected to do the creative for Texas Lottery. Texas is 57 per cent “multicultural.” The account is worth $30 million in billings.

The Advertising Self-Regulatory Council has called out seven companies that do online data targeting for their behavioural ads.

Teen Vogue is already rolling out its back-to-school shopping promotions within the magazine. Apparently the rush to get back to school clothing starts early in the South and later in the North.

The London advertising world is welcoming new shop Joint London today. The startup was created by Damon Collins and Richard Exon, the former executive creative director and CEO of RKCR/Y&R.

The One Club has released a list of finalists for this year’s One Show.

The Halo Group in New York has hired Jeff Peters as a social media specialist.

