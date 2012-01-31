The Super Bowl Is More Important Than Just About Anything To Some Americans

The Super Bowl is really important to Americans.



The year’s most highly-anticipated sporting event is so important, in fact, that 15 per cent of adults would miss the birth of their own child to attend a Super Bowl game featuring their favourite NFL team, according to a recent survey by CouponCabin.com (via The Week).

Apparently funerals and weddings also become back-burner commitments when Super Bowl Sunday rolls around: Nineteen per cent of participants said they would miss the funeral of a loved one to watch their team play and 20 per cent said they would miss the wedding of a close family member.

