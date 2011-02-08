SUPER BOWL: Front Pages Around The World Celebrate The Packers' Victory

Last night the Packers won the Superbowl — and today it’s the front page news of almost every paper across the country.



But how does the the front page of Green Bay Press-Gazette (home of the victors) compare to the front page of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (home of the losing team)?

Are we celebrating differently in the east coast than in the west coast?

And while the Superbowl is the biggest story for almost every U.S. newspaper, does the Packer’s win grace the front cover of any international papers at all?

Take our tour of some Superbowl front pages across the world.

