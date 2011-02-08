SUPER BOWL: Front Pages Around The World Celebrate The Packers' Victory

Ujala Sehgal
Green Bay Press Gazette

Last night the Packers won the Superbowl — and today it’s the front page news of almost every paper across the country.

But how does the the front page of Green Bay Press-Gazette (home of the victors) compare to the front page of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (home of the losing team)?

Are we celebrating differently in the east coast than in the west coast?

And while the Superbowl is the biggest story for almost every U.S. newspaper, does the Packer’s win grace the front cover of any international papers at all?

Take our tour of some Superbowl front pages across the world.

Of course the hometown newspapers had the best covers -- Green Bay Press-Gazette

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Things looked a little different in Pittsburgh -- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Now for the front pages of the major newspapers across the country, starting with the New York Times

The Washington Post (which had the best front page photograph)

The San Francisco Examiner

The Baltimore Sun

Detroit Free Press -- which devoted as much of the front page to the Eminem-Detroit Superbowl ad

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Los Angeles Times

Dallas Morning News

USA Today

And the New York Post (just because their front pages are masterpieces)

Some international newspapers follow U.S. football! Calgary Sun

Reforma, Mexico City, Mexico

But predominately in North America -- Quebec Le Soleil

East Coast vs West? Pittsburgh vs Green Bay? (And yes, it even made a few international covers.)

