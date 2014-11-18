Here's Biz Stone's Goofy New App, Super

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone launched Jelly in 2013. It’s a Q&A app that focuses on its users answering questions using visuals, rather than text.

The app never really took off, though, so Stone and the gang launched a new app to get people to share photos they take: Super. It’s available for both iOS and Android.

Super is a colourful app that lets you post pictures using prompts that the app provides, such as The Best, The Worst, and even simply Check Out. You then post a picture from your own gallery, take a picture, or use one of the pictures that Super offers. It’s kind of similar to meme generators that let you create pictures with goofy captions, only meant for sharing among your friends and on social networks like Facebook, Flickr, and Twitter.

The picture is then shown to the friends you have on your feed, which you can find from your contacts, or through Twitter and Facebook. You can also see pictures that have been posted nearby.

And that’s basically it. Stone tells TechCrunch’s Josh Constine, who found the app a few months ago, that the app isn’t serious, and that he’s “not going to proclaim that it’s the most innovative thing ever or that it’s going to save the world. It’s not, it’s just fun.”

It’s certainly not serious. Its colourful graphics and silly noises the app make for a good time. You can also like posts and reply to them with pictures and graphics of your own, which gives it more of a social network feel.

But unless you have a ton of friends using it, and until it catches on, the novelty could wear off pretty quickly.

Here’s how to use it:

After downloading the app, sign up for an account by creating a username and password.

After you go through a few more steps, including making a profile picture and giving the app your phone number so it can text you a code to make sure “you’re a human,” you’re ready to find some friends.





You can then follow these friends by clicking on the button to follow them on the right side.





You can see a stream of what your friends has posted to Super in the main screen. You can also see what people nearby are posting, or what everyone who has the app is posting, by clicking on the top drop-down menu.





Or you can upload photos from your own library, or take a photo, that answers one of the prompts the app gives you. You can choose different fonts for the text, as well as different filters, like black and white and some more wonky-looking ones. That’s my cat Noodle.





Super gives you a bunch of different prompts to help you out.







On your profile screen, you can see who you’re following and who’s following you. And you can see the pictures you’ve posted and who’s replied.





If you swipe to the left from a picture you’ve uploaded, you can share your creation to your social networks, or just save the image to your phone.





Clicking on the little light bulb in the top left lets you see your activity, like what your friends are up to and who has “liked” your posts.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.