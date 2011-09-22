Super Angels Dave McClure And Ron Conway Team Up On New Twilio Fund

Dave McClure and Ron Conway on stage at last year’s TechCrunch Disrupt conference.

Super angel Dave McClure announced that he’s renewing the Twilio Fund, an investment fund for startups that use Twilio’s messaging platform.This time, Ron Conway will match him dollar for dollar. Both angels are contributing $125,000. The previous fund was started by McClure about a year ago and amounted to $250,000.



The two investors have some conflict in their history: last year, McClure inadvertently tweeted that Conway was throwing him and other angel investors “under a bus” after Conway wrote an email criticising a secret dinner McClure and other angels attended, and asking McClure “not to blog about this and cause silicon valley more embarrassment with your unprofessional classless writings.” (McClure has always maintained that the dinner was no big deal.)

Apparently all is well enough for the two to invest together. Or — more likely — the conflict was never a big deal in the first place.

Both men are investors in Twilio, which provides a back-end infrastructure for messaging and voice-over-IP apps — think of it like Amazon Web Services but devoted entirely to messaging.

It powers a lot of consumer group messaging apps that launched at SXSW this year, including GroupMe, which was recently bought by Skype for $85 million, barely a year after it launched. But it also plays a behind-the-scenes role at some big companies like eBay and Sony.

McClure made the announcement at the Twilio Conference for developers this evening.

Earlier today, the company announced Twilio Connect, which will let app developers use Twilio without having to bill their users directly for Twilio’s services; instead, Twilio will handle all the billing on the developers’ behalf.

