Watch Ron Conway Explain Why He's A Fan Of SF Mayor Ed Lee

Angel investor Ron Conway explained why he supports recently elected San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, and why he came out for the launch of San Francisco Citizens Initiative for Technology & Innovation (sf.citi).



“I’m hoping we can identify and fill 500 to 1,000 new jobs in San Francisco in the next 12 months by tailoring the education for the job seekers to fill the open jobs in San Francisco,” he said.

He also compared the controversial SOPA bill to the kind of Internet censorship seen in China.

For more, watch the video.

