Super Angel Ron Conway: People Prefer Access Over Ownership

The American Dream used to be about buying a house in the suburbs and cruising around in a cool car.But with the adoption of mobile phones and widespread use of social networks, a lot of people prefer to have access to stuff, rather than own it.



That’s why SV Angel’s Ron Conway thinks AirBnb is the poster child of collaborative consumption. Launched during the mortgage crisis, AirBnb allows people strapped for cash to rent out rooms, while giving travellers a chance to live like a local.

Its growth continues at the same high rate as a year ago, Conway said on stage at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet conference in San Francisco this morning. And that growth has spread internationally, Conway added.

AirBnb uses beautiful photography and multimedia to create a social experience. People are making friends on AirBnb and taking those friendships offline.

AirBnb is part of a larger trend of collaborative consumption, where access is prized. After the talk, Conway handed out a list of his portfolio companies that illustrate this trend of eBay 2.0:

Grubwithus — crowdsourced dinner parties.

Zaarly — find who’s available nearby to do a task for you.

EggDrop — neighbourhood-based auctions; users can post items from their phone.

Rentcycle — online rental marketplace for everything.

Listia — trade stuff for free.

Square — lets anybody take credit cards.

Vayable — marketplace for unusual travel experiences.

Skillshare — marketplace for online classes, “learn anything from anyone.”

